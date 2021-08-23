Man seriously injured after being kicked and dragged at Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police investigators say they are searching for two suspects in connection with an assault at Yonge-Dundas Square that left a 24-year-old man with serious injuries.

According to a statement issued by the service, the incident took place shortly after midnight on Monday.

It was alleged that the suspects knocked the victim to the ground and hit him multiple times in the head. The victim was reportedly dragged for some distance before witnesses intervened and the accused took off.

The statement said the victim was taken to a Toronto hospital where he’s being treated for serious injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the altercation weren’t disclosed and it’s unclear if the victim and the suspects knew each other.

Meanwhile, the service appealed for witnesses to call investigators at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Aggravated Assault Investigation, Dundas Square, Images Released https://t.co/NBDVbGGXzt — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) August 23, 2021