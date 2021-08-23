Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man seriously injured after being kicked and dragged at Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square: police

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted August 23, 2021 7:55 pm
Images of two suspects wanted in the aggravated assault investigation were released by Toronto police Monday afternoon. View image in full screen
Images of two suspects wanted in the aggravated assault investigation were released by Toronto police Monday afternoon. Handout / Toronto Police Service

Toronto police investigators say they are searching for two suspects in connection with an assault at Yonge-Dundas Square that left a 24-year-old man with serious injuries.

According to a statement issued by the service, the incident took place shortly after midnight on Monday.

It was alleged that the suspects knocked the victim to the ground and hit him multiple times in the head. The victim was reportedly dragged for some distance before witnesses intervened and the accused took off.

Read more: Man violently attacked near Yonge-Dundas Square as woman watches, then robs him

The statement said the victim was taken to a Toronto hospital where he’s being treated for serious injuries.

Trending Stories

The circumstances leading up to the altercation weren’t disclosed and it’s unclear if the victim and the suspects knew each other.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the service appealed for witnesses to call investigators at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto crime tagAggravated Assault tagToronto assault tagCrime Toronto tagAssault Yonge-Dundas Square tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers