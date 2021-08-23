Menu

Crime

Thompson RCMP looking into suspicious death of man, 52

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 23, 2021 5:07 pm
An RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
An RCMP cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

RCMP in Thompson are investigating a suspicious death, after a man was found outside a facility on Nickel Road in the northern Manitoba city.

Police said they were called around 6:40 p.m. Saturday about an unresponsive man.

Read more: Knife complaint in Thompson, Man. leads to 2 arrests and seizure of 103 grams of cocaine

The man, 52, was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Trending Stories

RCMP continue to investigate, with the help of major crime and forensic identification services.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP investigate double homicide in RM of Tache' Manitoba RCMP investigate double homicide in RM of Tache
Manitoba RCMP investigate double homicide in RM of Tache – Mar 25, 2021

 

