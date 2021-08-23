Thompson RCMP looking into suspicious death of man, 52

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Thompson are investigating a suspicious death, after a man was found outside a facility on Nickel Road in the northern Manitoba city.

Police said they were called around 6:40 p.m. Saturday about an unresponsive man.

The man, 52, was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

RCMP continue to investigate, with the help of major crime and forensic identification services.

