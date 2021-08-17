Menu

Crime

Knife complaint in Thompson, Man. leads to 2 arrests and seizure of 103 grams of cocaine

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted August 17, 2021 3:13 pm
Photo of the items seized during the arrest.
Photo of the items seized during the arrest. Thompson RCMP

Thompson RCMP have made two arrests and seized 103 grams of cocaine after receiving a report of two men walking near a residence, one of which was said to be in possession of a knife.

On Aug. 14 at 8 p.m., police say they received the report of the men walking near a residence on Ashberry place.

Shortly after, they received another report that one of the men was attempting to enter the residence and within minutes, had forced his way in.

The police obtained surveillance footage that shows the suspect armed with a knife and chasing another man inside.

Read more: Thompson man, 52, charged with 2019 Bobbie Lynn Moose murder

Officers say they immediately attended the residence but the suspects had already fled the area.

After a patrol of the area, officers located a 33-year-old and a 22-year-old, both from Thompson.

The two suspects were arrested without incident and during a search of the 33-year-old police say they recovered 103 grams of cocaine.

Read more: RCMP show off largest-ever cocaine bust in Manitoba history, Peterborough man charged

RCMP have charged Jonathan Boychuk, 33, who also had an outstanding warrant of arrest, with possession for the purpose of trafficking, break and enter to commit an offence and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was remanded into custody.

The second suspect, the 22-year-old, was later released from custody without charge.

Thompson RCMP continues to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Girl, 3, abducted and stabbed to death: Winnipeg police' Girl, 3, abducted and stabbed to death: Winnipeg police
Girl, 3, abducted and stabbed to death: Winnipeg police – Jul 8, 2021
