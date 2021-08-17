Knife complaint in Thompson, Man. leads to 2 arrests and seizure of 103 grams of cocaine

Send this page to someone via email

Thompson RCMP have made two arrests and seized 103 grams of cocaine after receiving a report of two men walking near a residence, one of which was said to be in possession of a knife.

On Aug. 14 at 8 p.m., police say they received the report of the men walking near a residence on Ashberry place.

Shortly after, they received another report that one of the men was attempting to enter the residence and within minutes, had forced his way in.

The police obtained surveillance footage that shows the suspect armed with a knife and chasing another man inside.

Officers say they immediately attended the residence but the suspects had already fled the area.

After a patrol of the area, officers located a 33-year-old and a 22-year-old, both from Thompson.

The two suspects were arrested without incident and during a search of the 33-year-old police say they recovered 103 grams of cocaine.

RCMP have charged Jonathan Boychuk, 33, who also had an outstanding warrant of arrest, with possession for the purpose of trafficking, break and enter to commit an offence and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was remanded into custody.

The second suspect, the 22-year-old, was later released from custody without charge.

Thompson RCMP continues to investigate.

