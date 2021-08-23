Menu

Canada

Residents displaced by apartment fire in Saint John’s south end

By Tim Roszell Global News
Posted August 23, 2021 4:36 pm
Saint John Fire crews responded to an apartment fire on Britain Street on Aug. 23, 2021. One person was treated for smoke inhalation. View image in full screen
Saint John Fire crews responded to an apartment fire on Britain Street on Aug. 23, 2021. One person was treated for smoke inhalation. Tim Roszell/Global News

A fire in a south end Saint John apartment building has forced some residents from their homes.

Platoon Chief Craig Melvin said Saint John Fire crews were called to 175 Britain Street around 9 a.m. Monday and were met with heavy smoke and flames in one of the units.

Read more: Large forest fire in northern New Brunswick 80 per cent contained

Melvin said crews contained the fire to one room, but there was resulting smoke damage to several second and third-floor apartments and water damage to the unit directly below the blaze.

A window at an apartment building on Britain Street in Saint John, N.B., damaged after a fire. View image in full screen
A window at an apartment building on Britain Street in Saint John, N.B., damaged after a fire. Tim Roszell/Global News

Melvin said one person was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

The Canadian Red Cross has been called in to assist an unknown number of displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

