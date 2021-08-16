Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Large forest fire in northern New Brunswick 80 per cent contained

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 16, 2021 5:43 pm
A wildfire burning near in Bear Divide in the Angeles National Forest, Calif., Saturday, July 23, 2016.
A wildfire burning near in Bear Divide in the Angeles National Forest, Calif., Saturday, July 23, 2016. AP Photo/Ryan Babroff

Fire officials say a large forest fire in northern New Brunswick that has burned about 64 hectares east of Mount Carleton Provincial Park is 80 per cent contained.

Kelly Cormier, a spokesperson for the Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries Department, said Monday about 60 firefighters were working to put out the fire.

READ MORE: ‘Flames were erupting’: Crews in New Brunswick battle several large forest fires

She says that on the first day of the blaze, an air tanker crashed into the side of a hill in heavy woods approximately one kilometre from the site of the fire, but she says the pilot was able to get out of the plane and was treated for minor injuries.

Trending Stories

Cormier says no structures are threatened nor is the provincial park.

Story continues below advertisement

She says the terrain is rough and hilly, adding that high temperatures have added to the challenges of extinguishing the flames.

There is no word on the cause.

Click to play video: 'N.B. says it will continue to operate Murray Beach Provincial Park' N.B. says it will continue to operate Murray Beach Provincial Park
N.B. says it will continue to operate Murray Beach Provincial Park
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Fire tagNB fire tagfirst fire tagMount Carleton Provincial Park tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers