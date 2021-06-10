Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

‘Flames were erupting’: Crews in N.B. battling large forest fire in Kent County

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 4:48 pm
A large forest fire began burning Thursday afternoon in the Saint-Paul and Sainte-Marie area of New Brunswick. View image in full screen
A large forest fire began burning Thursday afternoon in the Saint-Paul and Sainte-Marie area of New Brunswick. Tania Ferguson/Facebook

A family that drove through a growing forest fire in New Brunswick’s Kent County are recalling the “hell” they saw.

Gabriel Poirier, his mother and great-grandmother were driving towards Bouchtouche after 4 p.m. Thursday, when they saw huge plumes of smoke.

As they drove closer, in the Sainte-Marie area, they realized they were in the thick of a forest fire. The Saint-Marie area is about 45 minutes north of Moncton.

“When we arrived, it was just this pure black. Like, just smoke everywhere,” said Poirier.

“It looked like hell.”

Gabriel Poirier, who was driving through the forest fire in New Brunswick\’s Kent County with his mother and great-grandmother, said it looked “like hell.” View image in full screen
Gabriel Poirier, who was driving through the forest fire in New Brunswick\’s Kent County with his mother and great-grandmother, said it looked “like hell.”. Tania Ferguson/Facebook

Poirier says at the time, there were no first responders on scene yet. It was only as they were driving further away from the area that they saw fire trucks and police arriving.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“The flames were erupting from the ground,” he said.

“My great-grandmother was in the car with us and she was terrified. She thought we were entering hell. The smoke was pure black, you couldn’t see the sun.”

The province’s Department of Natural Resources confirmed there is an active fire about 30 hectares in size about one-kilometre away from homes.

“Water tankers are on their way from Newfoundland to assist our tankers. Staff are monitoring the situation as it unfolds,” department spokesperson Nick Brown told Global News.

As of the supper hour, Brown says there are six water bombers working on the fire.

“There are houses in the area however none are directly threatened at this time,” he noted.

Story continues below advertisement

Poirier said he watched the fire jump the road towards the houses, and says his relatives who live nearby were evacuating from their home.

More to come

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagEnvironment tagForest Fire tagSaint-Paul NB tagSainte Marie NB tagSt. Paul NB tagSte. Marie NB tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers