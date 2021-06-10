‘Flames were erupting’: Crews in N.B. battling large forest fire in Kent County

Send this page to someone via email

A family that drove through a growing forest fire in New Brunswick’s Kent County are recalling the “hell” they saw.

Gabriel Poirier, his mother and great-grandmother were driving towards Bouchtouche after 4 p.m. Thursday, when they saw huge plumes of smoke.

As they drove closer, in the Sainte-Marie area, they realized they were in the thick of a forest fire. The Saint-Marie area is about 45 minutes north of Moncton.

“When we arrived, it was just this pure black. Like, just smoke everywhere,” said Poirier.

“It looked like hell.”

View image in full screen Gabriel Poirier, who was driving through the forest fire in New Brunswick\’s Kent County with his mother and great-grandmother, said it looked “like hell.”. Tania Ferguson/Facebook

Poirier says at the time, there were no first responders on scene yet. It was only as they were driving further away from the area that they saw fire trucks and police arriving.

“The flames were erupting from the ground,” he said.

“My great-grandmother was in the car with us and she was terrified. She thought we were entering hell. The smoke was pure black, you couldn’t see the sun.”

The province’s Department of Natural Resources confirmed there is an active fire about 30 hectares in size about one-kilometre away from homes.

“Water tankers are on their way from Newfoundland to assist our tankers. Staff are monitoring the situation as it unfolds,” department spokesperson Nick Brown told Global News.

As of the supper hour, Brown says there are six water bombers working on the fire.

“There are houses in the area however none are directly threatened at this time,” he noted.

Poirier said he watched the fire jump the road towards the houses, and says his relatives who live nearby were evacuating from their home.

More to come