1 injured, 20 tenants displaced following fire at Bancroft apartment complex

One person was injured as fire tore through an apartment complex in Bancroft on Monday afternoon.
Around 12:30 p.m., crews responded to reports of a fire at an apartment on 37 Station Street, across from the Community Futures Development building and just a few metres north of two businesses — Bancroft Community Transit and Harvest Moon Whole Sales.
In a tweet at 3 p.m., Bancroft OPP stated there were “no serious injuries.”
Sgt. Ann Collins told Global News Peterborough one male suffered minor burns.
Approximately 20 people were displaced from their homes as a result of the fire, she said.
“Seems everyone was able to get out OK,” she said.
The roadway was closed as fighters tackled the blaze under 30 C weather.
Collins said outside agencies have been called in to assist the displaced tenants.
Global News Peterborough has reached to the fire department for additional details.
— More to come.
Comments