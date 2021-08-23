Menu

Fire

1 injured, 20 tenants displaced following fire at Bancroft apartment complex

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 23, 2021 4:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Firefighters battle apartment fire in Bancroft' Firefighters battle apartment fire in Bancroft
Firefighters battled an apartment fire in Bancroft early Monday afternoon.

One person was injured as fire tore through an apartment complex in Bancroft on Monday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., crews responded to reports of a fire at an apartment on 37 Station Street, across from the Community Futures Development building and just a few metres north of two businesses — Bancroft Community Transit and Harvest Moon Whole Sales.

Read more: Man allegedly sets himself on fire outside Peterborough Regional Health Centre

In a tweet at 3 p.m., Bancroft OPP stated there were “no serious injuries.”

Sgt. Ann Collins told Global News Peterborough one male suffered minor burns.

Approximately 20 people were displaced from their homes as a result of the fire, she said.

“Seems everyone was able to get out OK,” she said.

The roadway was closed as fighters tackled the blaze under 30 C weather.

Collins said outside agencies have been called in to assist the displaced tenants.

Global News Peterborough has reached to the fire department for additional details.

— More to come.

