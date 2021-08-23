1 injured, 20 tenants displaced following fire at Bancroft apartment complex

Send this page to someone via email

One person was injured as fire tore through an apartment complex in Bancroft on Monday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., crews responded to reports of a fire at an apartment on 37 Station Street, across from the Community Futures Development building and just a few metres north of two businesses — Bancroft Community Transit and Harvest Moon Whole Sales.

In a tweet at 3 p.m., Bancroft OPP stated there were “no serious injuries.”

Sgt. Ann Collins told Global News Peterborough one male suffered minor burns.

Approximately 20 people were displaced from their homes as a result of the fire, she said.

“Seems everyone was able to get out OK,” she said.

The roadway was closed as fighters tackled the blaze under 30 C weather.

#BancroftOPP is currently assisting Bancroft Fire Dept. at an apartment block fire on Station Street that occurred around 12:30 pm today. Thankfully no serious injuries. Station Street is closed at this time. ^ac pic.twitter.com/EYgZQVMkBv — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) August 23, 2021

Collins said outside agencies have been called in to assist the displaced tenants.

Global News Peterborough has reached to the fire department for additional details.

— More to come.