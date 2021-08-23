Menu

August 28 – The Cruise Place

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted August 23, 2021 11:27 am
August 28 – The Cruise Place - image View image in full screen

Travelling may look and feel a little different these days, but, the right travel advice can make it smooth sailing!

Tune in this Saturday to learn what changes are happening in the world of river and ocean cruising. Learn the rules, restrictions and regulations, as well as where to find the best deals and how you can enter to win a 7-day Caribbean cruise with Celebrity Cruises.

Don’t miss The Cruise Place, this Saturday  at noon on Talk To The Experts, only on 630 CHED.

 

