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June 13 – Wellings of Calgary

By The Staff QR Calgary
Posted June 11, 2026 3:52 pm
1 min read
Wellings of Calgary View image in full screen
Wellings of Calgary, a vibrant 55+ community. Wellings of Calgary
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Wellings of Calgary, Talk to the Experts at 11 am on QR Calgary.

This week on Talk to The Experts on QR Calgary, we talk with retirement living innovators Wellings of Calgary, now open. Wellings is reimagining how we choose to live in retirement. It is designed specifically for a new generation of adults 55 and olderThis week, we shed light on these trailblazers and the Wellings’ new Carefreedom Living model. We explore why refiring as we age is crucial to aging well. Join the community builders from Wellings Saturday at 11 as they help us discover this new transformative model of living. For more information, visit their website: Wellings of Calgary | A Vibrant 55+ Community

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