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June 13 – Aaron Buys Gold

By Karlee Kitt 880CHED
Posted June 8, 2026 1:35 pm
1 min read
June 13 – Aaron Buys Gold - image View image in full screen
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Do you have a lot of unwanted jewelry?  Tune into Talk To The Experts this Saturday, when Aaron McDermand from Aaron Buys Gold discusses why now is the best time to sell those gold and silver pieces. From jewelry to coins, he’ll go over their gold buying service and why it may be beneficial for you. For more info, head to AaronBuysGold.com. Don’t miss Aaron Buys Gold this Saturday on Talk To The Experts, only on 880 CHED!

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