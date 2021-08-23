Menu

Canada

Ontario teachers’ pension fund posts 3.8% return for 1st half of 2021

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 23, 2021 11:15 am
Bank of Canada/Banque du Canada one hundred dollar ($100) and fifty dollar ($50) polymer banknotes in Vancouver, B.C. on Sunday, March 28, 2021. View image in full screen
Bank of Canada/Banque du Canada one hundred dollar ($100) and fifty dollar ($50) polymer banknotes in Vancouver, B.C. on Sunday, March 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

TORONTO — The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board says the fund earned a total net return of 3.8 per cent in the first half of this year.

The board says the return came as its assets grew to $227.7 billion as of June 30, while the fund’s 12-month total net return was 13.2 per cent.

Teachers’ chief investment officer Ziad Hindo says the fund saw strong performance in its private and public equity, innovation and inflation-sensitive asset classes.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan aiming for net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

The gains were partially offset by losses in fixed income and currency.

The fund says currency had a negative 1.5 per cent impact on the total fund in the first half of the year, driven by a stronger Canadian dollar relative to most global currencies.

Story continues below advertisement

Teachers’ invests and administers the pensions of the province’s 331,000 active and retired teachers.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
