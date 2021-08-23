Ottawa police issue Canada-wide warrant in Murray Street homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police say they have issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of a youth in connection with a killing in Lowertown earlier this month.

Two men were shot and one was left with serious injuries, in an incident on Murray Street on the evening of Aug. 10.

Creflo Tansia, 18, was killed in the shooting.

Ottawa homicide investigators have now taken the step of identifying a youth charged with first-degree murder in connection with the case.

Police have put out a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of 17-year-old Alamadin Dut Mathem Dut.

Alamadin DUT MATHEM DUT, 17 years old, of Ottawa, is wanted for the first degree murder in the shooting death of Creflo Tansia, August 10th, at 380 Murray St.#ottnews #ottnouvelleshttps://t.co/TnxH69yP0F pic.twitter.com/2S2FkTgqmc — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) August 22, 2021

Investigators also believe the accused did not act alone and are asking for the public’s help in identifying other possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493. Anonymous tips can be provided via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

