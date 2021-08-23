Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ottawa police issue Canada-wide warrant in Murray Street homicide

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 23, 2021 11:17 am
The Ottawa Police Service says a 17-year-old is charged with first-degree murder in connection with a homicide in Lowertown on Aug. 10, 2021. View image in full screen
The Ottawa Police Service says a 17-year-old is charged with first-degree murder in connection with a homicide in Lowertown on Aug. 10, 2021. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ottawa police say they have issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of a youth in connection with a killing in Lowertown earlier this month.

Two men were shot and one was left with serious injuries, in an incident on Murray Street on the evening of Aug. 10.

Read more: 1 man killed, another injured in Lowertown shooting, say Ottawa police

Creflo Tansia, 18, was killed in the shooting.

Ottawa homicide investigators have now taken the step of identifying a youth charged with first-degree murder in connection with the case.

Police have put out a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of 17-year-old Alamadin Dut Mathem Dut.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators also believe the accused did not act alone and are asking for the public’s help in identifying other possible suspects.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493. Anonymous tips can be provided via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Police investigate fatal shooting in Laval' Police investigate fatal shooting in Laval
Police investigate fatal shooting in Laval
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa Police tagOttawa Police Service tagOttawa crime tagOttawa Shooting tagCanada-Wide Warrant tagOttawa homicide tagMurray Street shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers