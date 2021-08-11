1 man killed, another injured in Lowertown shooting: Ottawa police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men were shot, one fatally, Tuesday night in the Lowertown area, according to Ottawa police.

Police said shots were heard in the 300 block of Murray Street around 8:20 p.m.

Two men were found injured and both were taken to hospital.

One man succumbed to his injuries Wednesday morning, police said. The second victim is listed in non-life-threatening condition.

Anyone who might have information about the shooting is asked to call police at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The shooting death is Ottawa’s 13th homicide of the year.

