Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 man killed, another injured in Lowertown shooting: Ottawa police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 11, 2021 9:29 am
Ottawa police say they're investigating the city's 13th homicide of the year after a shooting Tuesday night in Lowertown. View image in full screen
Ottawa police say they're investigating the city's 13th homicide of the year after a shooting Tuesday night in Lowertown. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Two men were shot, one fatally, Tuesday night in the Lowertown area, according to Ottawa police.

Police said shots were heard in the 300 block of Murray Street around 8:20 p.m.

Two men were found injured and both were taken to hospital.

Read more: Ottawa police probing evening shooting on Kilborn Avenue

One man succumbed to his injuries Wednesday morning, police said. The second victim is listed in non-life-threatening condition.

Trending Stories

Anyone who might have information about the shooting is asked to call police at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The shooting death is Ottawa’s 13th homicide of the year.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Suspect arrested in connection to multiple shootings Saturday night' Suspect arrested in connection to multiple shootings Saturday night
Suspect arrested in connection to multiple shootings Saturday night
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa Police tagOttawa Police Service tagOttawa crime tagOttawa Shooting tagOttawa homicide tagOttawa gun violence tagOttawa death tagOttawa fatal shooting tagLowertown shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers