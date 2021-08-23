Menu

Sports

Awuah’s late stoppage time goal gives Forge 1-1 draw with HFX Wanderers

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 23, 2021 7:56 am
Kwame Awuah salvaged a point from Forge FC's match with HFX Wanderers on Aug. 22, 2021 at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ont. View image in full screen
Kwame Awuah salvaged a point from Forge FC's match with HFX Wanderers on Aug. 22, 2021 at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ont. Don Mitchell

Kwame Awuah scored deep into second-half stoppage time to salvage a point for Forge FC in a 1-1 draw with HFX Wanderers FC in the Canadian Premier League Sunday.

Awuah found the back of the net in the sixth minute of added time for Forge (6-5-1), who have only lost once in their last four matches.

The Wanderers (3-6-3), now winless in three, led in the 16th minute through Alex Marshall’s redirection from inside the six-yard box.

The visitors held on to that lead, and it looked like they would take all three points as the seconds ticked away in injury time. But a last-ditch effort from Awuah – a long-distance floater from the left flank that was either a cross into the box or a perfectly placed shot – sailed over goalkeeper Christian Oxner into the net.

The crowd of 3,566 at Tim Hortons Field erupted in celebration. It was the last kick of the ball as the referee blew the final whistle.

The Hamilton-based club outshot HFX 12-8 (4-2 in shots on target).

© 2021 The Canadian Press
