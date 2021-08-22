SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Twitter flags Liberal campaign video featuring O’Toole as ‘manipulated media’

By David Lao Global News
Posted August 22, 2021 11:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Tory leader O’Toole pledges more drug treatment, recovery centres if elected' Tory leader O’Toole pledges more drug treatment, recovery centres if elected
WATCH ABOVE: Tory leader O'Toole pledges more drug treatment, recovery centres if elected

A video released by the Liberal Party in which Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is shown to express support for a private, “for-profit” health care system in Canada has been flagged by Twitter as manipulated media.

The video, which was released by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on Sunday, shows the Tory leader responding “yes” to a question on whether he would allow provinces to experiment with private for-profit and non-profit options within universal healthcare.

Read more: Health-care funding a priority as party leaders campaign across country

The Conservative leader’s answer in the video was cut into several parts, but did not include when O’Toole later said that Canada needs to “make sure universal access remains paramount,” despite the introduction of a private-public system.

According to the social media company’s policy on the issue, Twitter would need reason to believe that the video, or the context in which it’s presented, “are significantly and deceptively altered or manipulated.”

Story continues below advertisement

Freeland’s tweet is published in both French and English, though only the French version has been flagged as manipulated.

Trending Stories

It is not yet clear why only the French version has been flagged. Twitter did not immediately respond to Global News’ request to clarify the issue.

O’Toole has previously been open with his position on Canadian health care, including being open to a two-tiered healthcare system within provinces.

Click to play video: 'Global National: Aug 22' Global National: Aug 22
Global National: Aug 22

When asked about his position on a public-private healthcare system at a press conference Sunday, O’Toole flagged his commitment to increase health transfers to provinces.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s a promise outlined in the party’s platform, which states that within the first 100 days of taking office, the Conservatives would come to a new agreement on the Canada Health Transfer and raise its annual growth rate to at least six per cent.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Federal Election tagcanada election tagCanada election 2021 tagFederal election Canada tagelection 2021 tagcanada election explained tagelection in Canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers