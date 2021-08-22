Twitter flags Liberal campaign video featuring O’Toole as ‘manipulated media’

Send this page to someone via email

A video released by the Liberal Party in which Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is shown to express support for a private, “for-profit” health care system in Canada has been flagged by Twitter as manipulated media.

The video, which was released by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on Sunday, shows the Tory leader responding “yes” to a question on whether he would allow provinces to experiment with private for-profit and non-profit options within universal healthcare.

The Conservative leader’s answer in the video was cut into several parts, but did not include when O’Toole later said that Canada needs to “make sure universal access remains paramount,” despite the introduction of a private-public system.

According to the social media company’s policy on the issue, Twitter would need reason to believe that the video, or the context in which it’s presented, “are significantly and deceptively altered or manipulated.”

Story continues below advertisement

Le système de santé public et universel du Canada est l’une de nos plus grandes forces. L’an dernier, en pleine pandémie, Erin O’Toole s’est fait demander s’il envisagerait la privatisation du système de santé. Il a répondu oui sans hésiter! pic.twitter.com/dcCwfaguLr — Chrystia Freeland (@cafreeland) August 22, 2021

Freeland’s tweet is published in both French and English, though only the French version has been flagged as manipulated.

It is not yet clear why only the French version has been flagged. Twitter did not immediately respond to Global News’ request to clarify the issue.

O’Toole has previously been open with his position on Canadian health care, including being open to a two-tiered healthcare system within provinces.

22:21 Global National: Aug 22 Global National: Aug 22

When asked about his position on a public-private healthcare system at a press conference Sunday, O’Toole flagged his commitment to increase health transfers to provinces.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s a promise outlined in the party’s platform, which states that within the first 100 days of taking office, the Conservatives would come to a new agreement on the Canada Health Transfer and raise its annual growth rate to at least six per cent.