Mount Law wildfire ‘threat has eased’ but blaze still not contained

Send this page to someone via email

The BC Wildfire Service said Sunday morning that the threat from the 800-hectare Mount Law fire “has eased through much of the fire.”

However, the fire service cautioned the fire, burning near West Kelowna, “is still uncontained in areas,” and will still be highly visible Sunday “whilst crews continue to work to contain this fire.”

Fire crews may be completing some controlled ignitions Sunday to “burn very small pockets of fuel between guards and the fire,” BC Wildfire Service said.

1:41 Evacuated Glenmore couple returns home, controlled ignitions to start at Mount Law wildfire Evacuated Glenmore couple returns home, controlled ignitions to start at Mount Law wildfire

A total of 15 developed properties are still under evacuation order due to the fire and other properties remain on alert.

Story continues below advertisement

With the threat easing in some areas, the wildfire service said it is “continually reviewing evacuation orders and alerts.”

The fire service emphasized on Sunday that “no significant growth has been observed in the last 48 hours” due to cooler and wetter weather conditions.

Indeed, the estimated size of the fire has not grown since last Monday.

2:36 One family home destroyed in West Kelowna in Mt. Law wildfire One family home destroyed in West Kelowna in Mt. Law wildfire