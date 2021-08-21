Menu

Canada
August 21 2021 7:48pm
01:40

Evacuated Glenmore couple returns home, controlled ignitions to start at Mount Law wildfire

Even though the Mount Law wildfire continues to burn out of control in West Kelowna’s back country, evacuation orders for eight properties on Gates Road have been lifted.

