Crime

Saskatoon detectives working on 2 suspicious death investigations

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted August 22, 2021 1:19 pm
Saskatoon police cruiser View image in full screen
Saskatoon detectives from the major crime section are working on two suspicious death investigations. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says it is investigating two suspicious deaths on Sunday morning.

The first deceased person was found by Saskatoon Fire Department personnel who were fighting a nearby blaze in the area of the 600 block of Spadina Crescent West shortly after 2 a.m.

Read more: Resolution expected when Kevin Hollman NCR reports received by Saskatoon court

A passerby approached the firefighters and told them of a person laying on a ramp at the nearby skate park, according to a press release.

SPS said an unresponsive man was found and, despite life-saving efforts, he died. Foul play is believed to be involved, they said.

The second call came in at 3:30 a.m., where officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of College Drive after a woman’s body was discovered, police said

No arrests have been made at this time.

SPS said both the major crime as well as the forensic identification section are working on these separate investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

