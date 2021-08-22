Saskatoon detectives working on 2 suspicious death investigations

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says it is investigating two suspicious deaths on Sunday morning.

The first deceased person was found by Saskatoon Fire Department personnel who were fighting a nearby blaze in the area of the 600 block of Spadina Crescent West shortly after 2 a.m.

A passerby approached the firefighters and told them of a person laying on a ramp at the nearby skate park, according to a press release.

SPS said an unresponsive man was found and, despite life-saving efforts, he died. Foul play is believed to be involved, they said.

The second call came in at 3:30 a.m., where officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of College Drive after a woman’s body was discovered, police said

No arrests have been made at this time.

SPS said both the major crime as well as the forensic identification section are working on these separate investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

