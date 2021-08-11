Menu

Crime

Resolution expected when Kevin Hollman NCR reports received by Saskatoon court

By Ryan Kessler Global News
Posted August 11, 2021 2:50 pm
Second-degree murder charge laid in Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2021 View image in full screen
Kevin Michael Hollman is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Debbie Hollman, Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2021. Kevin Hollman / Global News

The Crown and defence will not debate a not criminally responsible assessment of Kevin Hollman, a 35-year-old Saskatoon man accused of his killing his mother and trying to kill his father.

Saskatoon police officers arrested Hollman in January outside the couple’s home on Wakaw Place in the Lakeview neighbourhood. Debbie Hollman, 60, was found dead inside the home. Gary Hollman was taken to hospital with injuries that police described as serious but non-life-threatening.

Read more: Second-degree murder charge laid in Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2021

Kevin Hollman was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder.

In the following days, the accused’s internet activity garnered the public’s attention. In the months before his arrest, he’d created videos referencing aliens and debunked conspiracy theories, among other topics.

Story continues below advertisement
Debbie Hollman, 60, is the first Saskatoon homicide victim in 2021. View image in full screen
Debbie Hollman, 60, is the first Saskatoon homicide victim in 2021. Debbie Hollman / Facebook

During a court appearance Wednesday, defence lawyer Brad Mitchell said the judge will receive two reports next month. The documents examine whether Hollman was suffering from a mental disorder at the time of the attacks.

Trending Stories

While the findings of the reports have not been made public, Crown prosecutor Aaron Martens indicated he will not challenge the conclusions. The Crown and defence declined to comment on what the findings are.

According to the Criminal Code of Canada, a person should be found not criminally responsible if they have a mental disorder rendering them “incapable of appreciating the nature and quality of the act or omission or of knowing that it was wrong.”

Read more: Blake Schreiner guilty of second-degree murder in Tammy Brown’s death

Story continues below advertisement

Hollman did not enter a plea Wednesday. The 35-year-old re-elected his mode of trial from a judge and jury to judge alone.

The defence said the matter is expected to be dealt with on a single day – Sept. 20.

Martens and Mitchell also said there will be an agreed statement of facts, victim impact statements and a joint submission.

Justice Mona Dovell will have the option to accept or reject the joint submission.

Click to play video: 'NCR: what does the Not Criminally Responsible mean?' NCR: what does the Not Criminally Responsible mean?
NCR: what does the Not Criminally Responsible mean? – May 17, 2016
