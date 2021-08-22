Menu

Investigations

Man loses his life after hitting more than a dozen vehicles

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 22, 2021 11:43 am
Man loses his life after hitting more than a dozen vehicles - image View image in full screen
Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

A driver, possibly intoxicated, lost his life after hitting more than a dozen vehicles, Saturday evening in Saint-Blaise-sur-Richelieu, in Montérégie.

The police were notified at around 8:00 p.m. of a swerve on Route 223.

“We are talking about a driver who was traveling northbound. He lost control of his vehicle to collide with several vehicles that were parked on the side of the road and in a private driveway. So, we are talking about a ten vehicles that were damaged, “said Sergeant Louis-Philippe Bibeau, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The man finally finished his race against a Hydro-Quebec pole.

Read more: Police watchdog investigates arrest in Hwy 640 incident left man in critical condition

“The firefighters had to use the jaws of life to extricate it from the vehicle and then, there were resuscitation maneuvers which were started,” added Sergeant Bibeau.

The man was in critical condition when transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries hours later.

The victim is a 34-year-old male
Saint-Cyprien-de-Napierville.

“In all likelihood, alcohol and speed could have contributed to this fatal collision,” said the spokesman for the SQ.

No one else was injured.

The investigation is continuing.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Montreal Sureté du Québec SQ Louis-Philippe Bibeau route 223 man car accident Saint-Blaise-sur-Richelieu

