Analysis: Week one of the 2021 federal election in B.C.

The 2021 federal election is underway.

Global News political reporters Keith Baldrey and Richard Zussman break down the first week of the campaign, and key issues playing out on the trail in British Columbia.

In this installment, Baldrey and Zussman discuss whether the Liberal Party’s decision to call an early election will become a campaign issue.

They also touch on challenges the Conservative Party will have, including introducing leader Erin O’Toole to the Electorate, and discuss the Conservatives’ decision to release their entire platform in the first week of the campaign.

Baldrey and Zussman provide an early breakdown of some of B.C.’s swing ridings, particularly those in suburban Metro Vancouver, along with some races to watch.

Both of the federal Green Party’s seats at the dissolution of the Legislature were in British Columbia, and the pair look at what the Greens will need to do if they hope to hold onto or expand that foothold.

Leaders’ travel is always an important component of an election campaign, and Baldrey and Zussman break down where the party leaders have been — or plan to be — in British Columbia.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s riding is in B.C.’s Burnaby South, and the pair discuss how they expect him to focus plenty of time on the province.

Finally, Baldrey and Zussman look at possible distractions early in the campaign, including the fact that many Canadians may still be in summer vacation mode, as well as the growing crisis in Afghanistan.

Watch all of the analysis in the video at the top of the page.