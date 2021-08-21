SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Analysis: Week one of the 2021 federal election in B.C.

By The Staff Global News
Posted August 21, 2021 4:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Analysis: impact of week 1 of election in B.C.' Analysis: impact of week 1 of election in B.C.
Global News reporters Keith Baldrey and Richard Zussman break down the first week of the federal election campaign.

The 2021 federal election is underway.

Global News political reporters Keith Baldrey and Richard Zussman break down the first week of the campaign, and key issues playing out on the trail in British Columbia.

In this installment, Baldrey and Zussman discuss whether the Liberal Party’s decision to call an early election will become a campaign issue.

Read more: People’s Party out of federal election debate as new criteria announced

They also touch on challenges the Conservative Party will have, including introducing leader Erin O’Toole to the Electorate, and discuss the Conservatives’ decision to release their entire platform in the first week of the campaign.

Baldrey and Zussman provide an early breakdown of some of B.C.’s swing ridings, particularly those in suburban Metro Vancouver, along with some races to watch.

Click to play video: 'Canada election: What does affordability mean to you?' Canada election: What does affordability mean to you?
Canada election: What does affordability mean to you?

Both of the federal Green Party’s seats at the dissolution of the Legislature were in British Columbia, and the pair look at what the Greens will need to do if they hope to hold onto or expand that foothold.

Trending Stories

Leaders’ travel is always an important component of an election campaign, and Baldrey and Zussman break down where the party leaders have been — or plan to be — in British Columbia.

Read more: From inflation to housing, affordability anxiety is shaping the election

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s riding is in B.C.’s Burnaby South, and the pair discuss how they expect him to focus plenty of time on the province.

Finally, Baldrey and Zussman look at possible distractions early in the campaign, including the fact that many Canadians may still be in summer vacation mode, as well as the growing crisis in Afghanistan.

Watch all of the analysis in the video at the top of the page.

