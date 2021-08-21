Three dead after car crashes into tree in Surrey

Three people are dead following a crash in Surrey early Saturday.
Surrey RCMP said it happened just after 2:45 a.m., when a single vehicle crashed into a tree on 104 Avenue near 160th Street.
Mounties said emergency crews arrived to find the vehicle’s three occupants dead at the scene.
“Tragedies like this one deeply impact everyone involved,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in a media release.
“Our sincerest condolences go out to the families of the three individuals who lost their lives this morning.”
Investigators have yet to confirm the victims’ identities.
104 Avenue remained closed Saturday morning between 160 Street and Fraserglen Drive while police investigated.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video taken in the area at the time is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.
Comments