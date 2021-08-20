Fundraiser brings in $100K for affordable housing in southern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

This weekend, 30 people will cycle 400 kilometres through Canmore and Kananaskis in a three-day fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity called Ride Through the Rockies.

Another 50 people will participate virtually, riding on stationary bikes and in their neighbourhoods.

The 2021 event has raised more than $100,000 for the charity, something president and CEO Gerrad Oishi said is remarkable given the year we have all had.

"You know as a city that we're a city that takes care of each other.

“But it is really affirmed when things get tough that people are still there and people are still giving, people are still volunteering. Calgary is still there for Calgary.”

The latest project under construction is a 32-unit townhome complex in Silver Springs.

Potential homeowners must apply to purchase a home through Habitat for Humanity. The organization has created a program where potential buyers do not need to come up with a down payment, and they will not pay interest on their mortgage. Other criteria include volunteering 500 hours for the organization.

The program has been in Calgary since 1990.

Oishi told Global News that while this has been a challenging year for fundraising and construction, things are really starting to turn around, and “most importantly, we have hundreds of families in homes, and almost all of them are doing great.”

Habitat for Humanity has filled some of the units at the Silver Springs complex and is now accepting applications for the others.

According to Oishi, the demand for homes has gone up recently.

"This pandemic has really demonstrated to us the value of home, of having a safe place, a place you can afford, a place you can recover."

A large portion of the funding for the charity comes from community support, including proceeds from their ReStore locations and fundraising efforts like this weekend’s cycling event.

Over the past eight years, Ride Through the Rockies has raised more than $700,000.

