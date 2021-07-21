Calgary gets new affordable housing development

Send this page to someone via email

A new affordable housing development in Bridlewood could help 250 Calgarians find housing stability.

Built on the site of a former fire hall, the 62-unit townhouse development to be managed by the Calgary Housing Company will use a mixed-income model for low- and moderate-income residents.

“The city is committed to delivering new affordable homes to meet the increasing need for housing for Calgarians of all income levels,” Mayor Naheed Nenshi said in a statement. “Access to safe and stable housing contributes to the overall health, prosperity and safety of our city.

“Housing is about homes, and homes are about building community.”

Built with environmentally-friendly materials and energy-efficiency in mind, the city will pursue LEED for Homes V4 certification.

Fourteen of the two-bedroom units have been built barrier-free, with the entire complex being wheelchair accessible. The homes are also within walking distance of transit and a grocery store.

Area councillor Diane Colley-Urquhart said the new homes and families will join an established community.

“The new residents will be connected with new neighbours and friends in one of the most beautiful and welcoming neighbourhoods in Calgary,” the Ward 13 councillor said in a statement.

“Bridlewood residents and nearby businesses have been engaged right from the get-go on this development, and as a result is one of the best in class in Calgary.”

Funding comes from a mix of municipal, provincial and federal sources, with the Canada Mortgage and Housing Company contributing $50,000 from the Seed Funding program and the provincial government providing $8.1 million from the Municipal Sustainability Initiative.

According to the city’s affordable housing strategy, Calgary needs 15,000 new affordable homes to reach the national average. Nenshi has previously said this would cost about $500 million.