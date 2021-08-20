Saskatoon man killed in crash on Highway 5

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Saskatoon man is dead after a collision on Highway 5 near Carmel, Sask.

RCMP said the crash between a car and semi happened just west of the community on Thursday evening.

The driver of the car was declared dead at the scene. Police have not released his name.

The semi driver was not injured, police reported.

No other details have been released by RCMP at this time.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and Humboldt RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the fatal crash.

Story continues below advertisement

Carmel is approximately 105 km east of Saskatoon.

6:20 Mixed weekend: August 20 Saskatchewan weather outlook Mixed weekend: August 20 Saskatchewan weather outlook