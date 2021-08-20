Menu

Canada

Saskatoon man killed in crash on Highway 5

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 20, 2021 4:36 pm
Three people have been airlifted to hospital after a collision on Highway 905 entering Black Lake, Sask., 650 km north of La Ronge. View image in full screen
RCMP said the fatal crash between a car and semi happened on Highway 5 just west of the community of Carmel. File / Global News

A Saskatoon man is dead after a collision on Highway 5 near Carmel, Sask.

RCMP said the crash between a car and semi happened just west of the community on Thursday evening.

The driver of the car was declared dead at the scene. Police have not released his name.

Read more: Man dead following single-vehicle crash at oil site near Glen Ewen, Sask.: RCMP

The semi driver was not injured, police reported.

No other details have been released by RCMP at this time.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and Humboldt RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the fatal crash.

Carmel is approximately 105 km east of Saskatoon.

