Saskatoon man killed in crash on Highway 5

A Saskatoon man is dead after a collision on Highway 5 near Carmel, Sask.
RCMP said the crash between a car and semi happened just west of the community on Thursday evening.
The driver of the car was declared dead at the scene. Police have not released his name.
The semi driver was not injured, police reported.
No other details have been released by RCMP at this time.
An RCMP collision reconstructionist and Humboldt RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the fatal crash.
Carmel is approximately 105 km east of Saskatoon.
