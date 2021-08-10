Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Whitehorse man dies in single-vehicle crash on Highway 16 at Foam Lake, Sask.

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 12:52 pm
A single-vehicle crash on Highway 16 at Foam Lake, Sask. on Friday has claimed the life of a Whitehorse, Yukon man. View image in full screen
A single-vehicle crash on Highway 16 at Foam Lake, Sask. on Friday has claimed the life of a Whitehorse, Yukon man. File / Global News

A man from Whitehorse, Yukon is dead after being involved in a single-vehicle collision on Highway 16 at Foam Lake, Sask. on Aug. 6.

Wynyard and Foam Lake RCMP were called to the scene at about 3:45 p.m. on Friday.

Read more: Single-vehicle rollover near Muenster, Sask. claims life of 21-year-old man: RCMP

Investigators learned the vehicle was travelling westbound when it left the highway and entered a nearby creek.

There were two people inside the vehicle, RCMP says. The driver was declared dead at the scene. The passenger received minor injuries.

Trending Stories

The man’s family has been notified.

Read more: Wynyard, Sask. RCMP respond to fatal car crash in Foam Lake

Story continues below advertisement

Traffic on Highway 16 was restricted during the preliminary investigation but has since reopened.

Wynyard RCMP and an RCMP traffic reconstructionist continue their investigation.

Click to play video: 'Gravel truck crashes on Porter Road near Bethany' Gravel truck crashes on Porter Road near Bethany
Gravel truck crashes on Porter Road near Bethany – Aug 25, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagSaskatchewan News tagFatal Crash tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagHighway 16 tagSingle Vehicle Crash tagWhitehorse tagcollison tagFoam Lake tagCar In Creek tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers