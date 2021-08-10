Whitehorse man dies in single-vehicle crash on Highway 16 at Foam Lake, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man from Whitehorse, Yukon is dead after being involved in a single-vehicle collision on Highway 16 at Foam Lake, Sask. on Aug. 6.

Wynyard and Foam Lake RCMP were called to the scene at about 3:45 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators learned the vehicle was travelling westbound when it left the highway and entered a nearby creek.

There were two people inside the vehicle, RCMP says. The driver was declared dead at the scene. The passenger received minor injuries.

The man’s family has been notified.

Story continues below advertisement

Traffic on Highway 16 was restricted during the preliminary investigation but has since reopened.

Wynyard RCMP and an RCMP traffic reconstructionist continue their investigation.

1:37 Gravel truck crashes on Porter Road near Bethany Gravel truck crashes on Porter Road near Bethany – Aug 25, 2020