‘He’s got so much courage’: Gananoque Canoe Club proud of kayaker A.J. Siemens

Send this page to someone via email

Hard work, courage, desire and determination have paid off for Gananoque’s A.J. Siemens.

The 15-year-old Special Olympian has qualified for the Canadian canoe and kayak championships Aug. 26 to 28 in Ottawa.

The talented athlete with autism was beaming with pride after winning five medals at the provincial championships in Welland.

“I was so proud of myself,” said Siemens.

“I practise seven days a week on the Gananoque River and all my hard work is paying off. I trained in good weather and bad. Nothing was going to stop me from qualifying for the nationals.”

Everyone at the Gananoque Canoe Club, just east of Kingston was extremely proud of what Siemens has been able to accomplish, especially his longtime coach, Tye Carswell.

Story continues below advertisement

“Nobody expected him to do this well,” said the 20-year-old Carswell, who’s been a mentor to Siemens for the past four racing seasons. “He’s got so much courage.

“A.J. shows up to every practise with a willingness to listen, learn and work hard. He’s taken his performance to a whole new level this year and qualifying for nationals was a huge step in his development.”

Read more: Kingston coach getting lessons from Special Olympics golfers

Siemens does not let his autism get in the way of his success. There are periods of frustration but those quickly disappear when he hits the water to train.

“My coach understands and accepts me the way I am,” says Siemens.

“We have our arguments like any coach and athlete but we always get through it. Tye is a special coach and friend. He helps me train both physically and mentally. He’s a big reason for my success.

Siemens took on the best in Ontario and now looks forward to competing against the best in Canada. He is one of 23 Special Olympic athletes from across the country to qualify in the K-1 event.

“I’m going there to win, but if I can’t win, I want to give it my best shot,” Siemens said. “That’s the Special Olympics oath.”

Advertisement