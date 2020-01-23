Kingston’s version of The Dating Game helps raise funds for Special Olympics

Send this page to someone via email

A unique fundraiser happened in Kingston on Wednesday night.

The Limestone City’s version of The Dating Game was held at the Holiday Inn Waterfront. Const. Bryan McMillan with the Kingston police says money raised will help support Special Olympics.

“This is a fundraiser for our 2020 school championships for Special Olympics Ontario,” McMillan said.

Just like television version of the game, the premise remains the same. In this case, a bachelor — Global’s very own Bill Welychka — asked questions of potential suitors he couldn’t see. The contestant chooses which of the three to go out with on a date and in the end, Welychka selected bachelorette number three, Tammy Jenkins.

The co-host of Kingston’s Morning Show says it was a tough decision.

“They all gave great answers, they all were a lot of fun,” Welychka said. “The fact I think that she was an OPP officer really won me over.”

As for Jenkins, she also had a good time.

“It was fun. A little bit nervous but it was ok,” Jenkins said. “It was a lot of fun and Bill made it more fun.”

The fundraiser will help support Special Olympics and the Ontario School Championships, which Kingston and the Kingston police will host later this year.

McMillan says this was the first of many fund raising events.

“We’re looking to fund raise about $350,000 to $400,000 for the games, $250,000 of which will pay directly for the athletes, coaching staff and staff members of the school to get to Kingston for the three days,” McMillan said.

The Ontario School Championships will be held in early June. Organizers are expecting around 1,000 athletes for the three-day competition.