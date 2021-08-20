2 new COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa as 1st-dose vaccinations hit 85%

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa is facing two new COVID-19 outbreaks at the end of the week as the local public health unit reports 85 per cent of eligible residents have received at least an initial dose of the vaccine.

Ottawa Public Health reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, raising the number of active infections in the city to 143.

No new COVID-19 deaths were included in the latest report, and the number of people in hospital with the virus locally dropped to two, with one patient still in the intensive care unit.

Two new outbreaks were declared, however, raising the number of ongoing outbreaks in Ottawa to three.

One coronavirus outbreak was declared in connection with a sports and recreation setting, while another affects an undisclosed retailer in Ottawa.

The city’s weekly coronavirus positivity rate ticked up to 1.6 per cent as of Friday, up from 1.5 per cent in the previous period.

Meanwhile, OPH says 85 per cent of eligible Ottawa residents aged 12 and older have now gotten at least a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Some 78 per cent of adults in the city have both shots.

OPH’s vaccination dashboard made a slight change in the past day, tracking vaccination rates among different demographics by birth year rather than age in alignment with new eligibility rules in Ontario.

As a result, some 83 per cent of youth born between 2004 and 2009 have now received one dose of the vaccine while 63 per cent have received two.

Those born between 1992 and 2003 continue to show the lowest vaccination rates with 73 per cent having gotten a first dose and 62 per cent double-vaccinated.

