A 35-year-old man has been charged after the Pride crosswalk was defaced in Wasaga Beach, Ont., last month.

On July 20, police started investigating the “mischief” that took place at the inaugural crosswalk at Mosley and 39th streets.

After the help of the public and media, police say they charged a 35-year-old Wasaga Beach man with mischief under $5,000.

The accused will appear in court in September.

