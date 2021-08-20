Menu

Canada

Boil water advisory lifted in DDO but remains in effect in Pierrefonds-Roxboro

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 20, 2021 12:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal residents say they can’t go on boiling water in DDO and Pierrefonds much longer' Montreal residents say they can’t go on boiling water in DDO and Pierrefonds much longer
There's been a boil-water advisory for parts of Dollard-des-Ormeaux and Pierrefonds for more than a week. Test samples must be free of contamination for 48 hours before the advisory can be lifted. As Victoria Bakos reports, residents and business owners say they don't know how much longer they can tolerate the inconvenience.

After more than a week, a boil water advisory has been partially lifted in Montreal’s West Island.

The City of Montreal announced Friday that Dollard-des-Ormeaux is no longer under the advisory following a series of tests.

“Water sample test results obtained over the past few hours show that the situation is back to normal,” the city said in a statement.

The notice is still in effect for parts of the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough until further notice. Officials say they cannot lift the advisory for that sector yet.

“Water samples continue to undergo testing in this area, until results are satisfactory for two consecutive days,” the city said.

Pierrefonds-Roxboro residents in affected areas should boil their tap water for at least one minute before consumption, such as drinking or brushing their teeth.

Tap water can still be used to bathe or other household uses.

The City of Montreal says a new notice will be issued as soon as the water meets its quality standards.

