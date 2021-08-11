Boil water advisory issued for DDO, Pierrefonds: City of Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

A boil water advisory was issued for Dollard-des-Ormeaux (DDO) and Pierrefonds on Wednesday, according to the City of Montreal.

Both areas are asking residents to not use tap water without boiling it to a full boil for at least one minute. This includes drinking, cooking, making ice, giving water to pets and brushing teeth.

All other uses, like bathing and washing clothes are safe, according to a statement issued by the city.

Officials say recent water sample analyzes have shown the presence of bacteria that can be harmful to a person’s health.

Officials also ask that caregivers make sure children don’t drink their bathing water.

The advisory is effective as of Wednesday and notices will be issued to residents as soon as it is lifted. More information can be found here.