Global News at 5:30 Toronto August 11 2021 6:11pm 01:32 City of Toronto extends some pool hours amid heat warning Much of southern Ontario is under a heat warning and the City of Toronto is extending hours for some pools in the city. Erica Vella reports. City of Toronto extending hours at 7 outdoor pools after heat warning issued REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8105441/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8105441/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?