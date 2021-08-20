Burlington woman charged in hit and run that injured cyclist in Oakville

Send this page to someone via email

A Burlington woman is facing three charges after a hit and run involving an SUV and a bicycle in Oakville on Thursday night.

Halton police say the crash happened on Lakeshore Road West in the area of Strathcona Avenue around 9 p.m.

The 42-year-old cyclist had a head injury and was taken to Hamilton General with serious but not life-threatening trauma, according to investigators.

Police say the driver did not remain on scene but was later tracked down after information was provided by a witness.

The 60-year-old is facing a charge tied to failure to stop after an accident and two impairment-related charges.

