PNE goes back to ‘FUNdamentals,’ as stripped-down, COVID-era fair opens Saturday

One of British Columbia’s most popular summer attractions returns on Saturday, following a pandemic-induced hiatus in 2020.

The Pacific National Exhibition will open its gates for an in-person event, though smaller than in pervious years and with COVID-19 measures in place.

The PNE is billing the 2021 event as sticking to the “FUNdamentals.” That means fairgoers will be able to see fan favourites including the SuperDogs and lumberjack competitions, along with live music and farm animals.

Rides at Playland will be active and, of course, mini donuts will be in large supply.

With the exception of the farm exhibits, which will be in the large, open agricultural building, most events will be outdoors. The SuperDogs, for example, will perform their routines in the outdoor PNE Amphitheatre.

Attendees will need to buy tickets online ahead of time for specific dates.

In 2020, the 111-year-old PNE managed to keep the gates open by running a drive-through event to give families an activity to attend and help support staff and vendors.

The 2021 fair runs from Aug. 21 to Sept. 6.