SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

PNE goes back to ‘FUNdamentals,’ as stripped-down, COVID-era fair opens Saturday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 19, 2021 6:53 pm
Click to play video: 'PNE set to reopen Saturday with pandemic protocols' PNE set to reopen Saturday with pandemic protocols
It's going to be a slightly different experience from normal but the PNE is set to re-open this weekend. As Jennifer Palma reports, this year's fair will be operating at a reduced capacity and with a set of COVID safety protocols in place but most of the popular attractions and events will still be there.

One of British Columbia’s most popular summer attractions returns on Saturday, following a pandemic-induced hiatus in 2020.

The Pacific National Exhibition will open its gates for an in-person event, though smaller than in pervious years and with COVID-19 measures in place.

Read more: COVID-19: Vancouver’s Playland reopens with limited visitors

The PNE is billing the 2021 event as sticking to the “FUNdamentals.” That means fairgoers will be able to see fan favourites including the SuperDogs and lumberjack competitions, along with live music and farm animals.

Rides at Playland will be active and, of course, mini donuts will be in large supply.

Click to play video: 'A revised PNE event raises concerns about the future of the annual fair' A revised PNE event raises concerns about the future of the annual fair
A revised PNE event raises concerns about the future of the annual fair – Aug 22, 2020

With the exception of the farm exhibits, which will be in the large, open agricultural building, most events will be outdoors. The SuperDogs, for example, will perform their routines in the outdoor PNE Amphitheatre.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: PNE organizers start planning for an in-person fair this summer

Attendees will need to buy tickets online ahead of time for specific dates.

In 2020, the 111-year-old PNE managed to keep the gates open by running a drive-through event to give families an activity to attend and help support staff and vendors.

The 2021 fair runs from Aug. 21 to Sept. 6.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirus tagCOVID tagbc coronavirus tagbc covid tagPNE tagPlayland tagPacific National Exhibition tagPNE fair tagPNE 2021 tagpne covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers