PNE organizers start planning for an in-person fair this summer

PNE organizers say they are “cautiously optimistic” following Tuesday’s announcement from B.C. health officials detailing the outline of the province’s restart plan.

As a result, they have restarted their planning for an in-person fair this summer.

The daily capacity will be smaller and the fair will look different from the pre-pandemic years but more details will be released in the coming weeks.

By August and September, with at least 70 per cent of the B.C. population having received their first dose of a COVID vaccine, B.C. is expecting to increase capacity at larger organized gatherings, such as the PNE.

In a statement to Global News, spokesperson Laura Ballance said “this is great news for our staff team as well as our long-time concessionaires.”

The PNE was forced to cancel in 2020 due to the pandemic restrictions in place.

