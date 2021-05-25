SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

PNE organizers start planning for an in-person fair this summer

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 6:52 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: ‘A thank you to the business community’: B.C. Minister Ravi Kahlon' COVID-19: ‘A thank you to the business community’: B.C. Minister Ravi Kahlon
Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, Ravi Kahlon, thanks the business community and everyone who worked on the front lines of the pandemic over the past 15 months. Kahlon also takes a moment to remember the anniversary of George Floyd's death on May 25, 2020.

PNE organizers say they are “cautiously optimistic” following Tuesday’s announcement from B.C. health officials detailing the outline of the province’s restart plan.

As a result, they have restarted their planning for an in-person fair this summer.

The daily capacity will be smaller and the fair will look different from the pre-pandemic years but more details will be released in the coming weeks.

By August and September, with at least 70 per cent of the B.C. population having received their first dose of a COVID vaccine, B.C. is expecting to increase capacity at larger organized gatherings, such as the PNE.

Click to play video: 'B.C. pledges dollars for tourism but falls short in bailing out the PNE' B.C. pledges dollars for tourism but falls short in bailing out the PNE
B.C. pledges dollars for tourism but falls short in bailing out the PNE

PNE cancels in-person fair for 2021



In a statement to Global News, spokesperson Laura Ballance said “this is great news for our staff team as well as our long-time concessionaires.”

Trending Stories

The PNE was forced to cancel in 2020 due to the pandemic restrictions in place.

Click to play video: 'PNE president on why amusement park should be considered for pandemic-related relief grants' PNE president on why amusement park should be considered for pandemic-related relief grants
PNE president on why amusement park should be considered for pandemic-related relief grants – May 1, 2021
