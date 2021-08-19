Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

COVID-19: Calgary Board of Education reopens online learning sign-up

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted August 19, 2021 3:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Ask the Expert: Back to school anxiety' Ask the Expert: Back to school anxiety
Child psychologist Dr. Jody Carrington joins Global News Morning Calgary live via Skype to discuss the anxiety some students might be experiencing as they return to in-person learning.

The Calgary Board of Education is giving families one last opportunity to enrol students in online learning this fall as the COVID-19 pandemic carries on.

In a notice to parents and guardians on Thursday, the board said “given the state of the public health situation,” enrollment for online learning will be open for the entire 2021-22 school year.

Read more: Masks remain mandatory in Calgary public schools as COVID-19 cases rise

If families enrol, it will be a commitment for the entire year, the CBE said.

“It is not designed to allow for transitions to in-person learning at any point during the school year,” the board said.

“Students who transfer to CBe-learn from alternative programs or schools with capped enrolment/lotteries will not have their space held and would need to go through the transfer or lottery process again if they wish to return in future years.”

Story continues below advertisement

Online learning is open to students in grades 1 through 12.

Click to play video: 'Alberta government releases COVID-19 health guidelines ahead of start of school' Alberta government releases COVID-19 health guidelines ahead of start of school
Alberta government releases COVID-19 health guidelines ahead of start of school

Enrolment for online learning starts on Aug. 23, with virtual classes starting on either Sept. 7 or Sept. 13, depending on transfer times and when particular schools officially open.

Trending Stories

More information on the online learning options, as well as instructions on how to sign up, can be found on the CBE’s website.

Read more: Hinshaw says data that justified changing Alberta’s COVID-19 protocols still not public

The CBE also said Wednesday that it was reinstating its mask mandate for all indoor spaces, for all students and staff in all schools.

The changes come a week after the province released its back-to-school plan, which saw virtually all previous public health measures removed from schools, including mandatory masking and tracing of positive cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta has once again seen an uptick in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in recent weeks, with 678 new cases reported on Wednesday. One-hundred-eighty-four people were being treated in hospital with COVID-19, with 48 in intensive care units.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta Coronavirus tagAlberta COVID-19 tagCOVID-19 Alberta tagAlberta education tagCalgary Board Of Education tagCBE tagCOVID-19 back to school tagCalgary Back To School tagCOVID-19 Calgary Board of Education tagCBE Online Learning tagCalgary Board of Education online learning tagCalgary online learning tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers