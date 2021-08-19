28 more COVID-19 cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,586, including 255 deaths.

Local public health also reported 20 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Thursday, bringing that total to 5,207, including 79 cases that are active.

Eleven of the new cases are in Barrie, while six are in Orillia, three are in Bradford and three are in Innisfil.

The rest are in Clearview, Huntsville, Lake of Bays, New Tecumseth and Severn.

Eight of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while five are community-acquired, three are outbreak-related and one is travel-related. The rest are all still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 70.6 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 62.9 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,586 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 12,193 — have recovered, while five people are currently in hospital.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 531 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 557,451, including 9,448 deaths.