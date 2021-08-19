Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arrests made in West Broadway shooting death

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted August 19, 2021 12:10 pm
Young Balmoral shooting 1 View image in full screen
Winnipeg police investigating a shooting that killed a man near Young Street and Balmoral Street June 14. Police announced charges against two men Thursday. Jordan Pearn/Global News

Two men are facing first-degree murder charges in connection with a brazen mid-day shooting death that left a West Broadway school under lockdown earlier this year.

Police were called to the intersection of Young Street and Balmoral Street around 3:45 p.m. June 14, where they found the 29-year-old victim, later identified as Kyle Anthony Braithwaite.

Read more: West Broadway shooting becomes homicide investigation after victim, 29, dies in hospital

Braithwaite was taken to hospital where he later died.

Click to play video: 'West Broadway shooting becomes homicide investigation' West Broadway shooting becomes homicide investigation
West Broadway shooting becomes homicide investigation – Jun 15, 2021

The shooting happened near Balmoral Hall School, which went into a short lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Shooting in Winnipeg’s West Broadway sends 1 to hospital, puts school in lockdown

On Thursday police announced two men were arrested in the case Tuesday.

Dahir Abdi, 19, and Theodoros Kykiakakos, 21, have each been charged with first-degree murder.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagWinnipeg crime tagWinnipeg homicide tagWinnipeg shooting tagDahir Abdi tagKyle Anthony Braithwaite tagTheodoros Kykiakakos tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers