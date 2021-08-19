Arrests made in West Broadway shooting death

Two men are facing first-degree murder charges in connection with a brazen mid-day shooting death that left a West Broadway school under lockdown earlier this year.
Police were called to the intersection of Young Street and Balmoral Street around 3:45 p.m. June 14, where they found the 29-year-old victim, later identified as Kyle Anthony Braithwaite.
Braithwaite was taken to hospital where he later died.
West Broadway shooting becomes homicide investigation
The shooting happened near Balmoral Hall School, which went into a short lockdown as a precautionary measure.
On Thursday police announced two men were arrested in the case Tuesday.
Dahir Abdi, 19, and Theodoros Kykiakakos, 21, have each been charged with first-degree murder.
