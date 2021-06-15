Menu

Crime

West Broadway shooting becomes homicide investigation after victim, 29, dies in hospital

By Sam Thompson CJOB
Posted June 15, 2021 11:25 am
Young Balmoral shooting 1 View image in full screen
Winnipeg police investigating a shooting near Young Street and Balmoral Street Monday. Jordan Pearn/Global News

A Monday afternoon shooting in West Broadway has turned into a homicide investigation, police said, as the victim died in hospital.

Police said they were called to the intersection of Young Street and Balmoral Street around 3:45 p.m., where they found the 29-year-old victim, who has been identified as Kyle Anthony Braithwaite.

Braithwaite was taken to hospital but later pronounced dead.

Read more: Shooting in Winnipeg’s West Broadway sends 1 to hospital, puts school in lockdown

The shooting happened near Balmoral Hall School, which went into lockdown as a precautionary measure. The lockdown ended around 4:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police identify second suspect in October 2020 homicide case' Winnipeg police identify second suspect in October 2020 homicide case
Winnipeg police identify second suspect in October 2020 homicide case – Feb 10, 2021
