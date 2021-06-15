West Broadway shooting becomes homicide investigation after victim, 29, dies in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A Monday afternoon shooting in West Broadway has turned into a homicide investigation, police said, as the victim died in hospital.

Police said they were called to the intersection of Young Street and Balmoral Street around 3:45 p.m., where they found the 29-year-old victim, who has been identified as Kyle Anthony Braithwaite.

Braithwaite was taken to hospital but later pronounced dead.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital. He has been identified as Kyle Braithwaite. The investigation continues by the Homicide Unit.https://t.co/nbrHkCT0rP — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) June 15, 2021

The shooting happened near Balmoral Hall School, which went into lockdown as a precautionary measure. The lockdown ended around 4:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

