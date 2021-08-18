COVID-19: SAIT, Bow Valley College add indoor mask mandates

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of Calgary post-secondary institutions will be mandating masks on campus.

On Wednesday, SAIT announced it will require masks for all indoor spaces, classrooms and labs on their campuses, effective Aug. 23.

An update on the SAIT website said it is exploring COVID-19 rapid testing “as a possible health and safety measure.”

Effective Thursday, masks will be required indoors at Bow Valley College campuses.

“Keeping our students and employees healthy and safe continues to be our top priority,” a statement from the college said.

Neither SAIT nor Bow Valley College went as far as making vaccines mandatory, but strongly encouraged students and staff to get vaccinated.

The move comes a day after the Universities of Calgary, Edmonton and Lethbridge announced that frequent rapid testing will be mandatory for everyone coming to their campuses, effective Sep. 1. Fully-vaccinated people will not be subject to the rapid tests.

Wednesday’s announcements come as more post-secondary schools across the country shore up their COVID-19 protocols, with more adding vaccine requirements.