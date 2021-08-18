SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
Global News Hour at 6
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM | 770 CHQR
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 770 CHQR

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19: SAIT, Bow Valley College add indoor mask mandates

By Adam Toy 770 CHQR
Posted August 18, 2021 8:05 pm
SAIT campus in Calgary. View image in full screen
SAIT campus in Calgary. Carolyn Kury de Castillo/Global News

A pair of Calgary post-secondary institutions will be mandating masks on campus.

On Wednesday, SAIT announced it will require masks for all indoor spaces, classrooms and labs on their campuses, effective Aug. 23.

An update on the SAIT website said it is exploring COVID-19 rapid testing “as a possible health and safety measure.”

Read more: Universities of Alberta, Calgary, Lethbridge to require unvaccinated students, staff to undergo rapid COVID-19 testing

Effective Thursday, masks will be required indoors at Bow Valley College campuses.

Trending Stories

“Keeping our students and employees healthy and safe continues to be our top priority,” a statement from the college said.

Neither SAIT nor Bow Valley College went as far as making vaccines mandatory, but strongly encouraged students and staff to get vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Lethbridge College still in limbo as U of L announces COVID-19 measures for fall semester

The move comes a day after the Universities of Calgary, Edmonton and Lethbridge announced that frequent rapid testing will be mandatory for everyone coming to their campuses, effective Sep. 1. Fully-vaccinated people will not be subject to the rapid tests.

Wednesday’s announcements come as more post-secondary schools across the country shore up their COVID-19 protocols, with more adding vaccine requirements.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagAlberta Coronavirus tagAlberta COVID-19 tagSAIT tagBow Valley College tagBow Valley College mask mandate tagCollege mask mandates tagSAIT mask mandate tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers