Nearly 70% of eligible Albertans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta has recorded its highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases in almost three months, with 678 new infections reported Wednesday.

Daily cases haven’t reached levels that high since mid-May when the province was battling a third wave of the pandemic.

Updated numbers show active cases total 5,933 after growing steadily over the last few weeks. The Calgary zone is the zone with the highest number of active cases, with 2,088. The Edmonton zone had 1,669 cases on Wednesday.

The province’s positivity rate sat at about 7.7 per cent.

The number of Albertans in hospital and intensive care with COVID-19 rose Wednesday to 184 and 48, respectively, up from 176 and 44 the day before.

Story continues below advertisement

In a message on Twitter Tuesday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said 77.3 per cent of the people in hospital were unvaccinated and 8.4 per cent were partially vaccinated. She said 88.6 per cent of those in ICU were unvaccinated and 4.5 per cent were partially vaccinated.

Two additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, Alberta Health said Wednesday, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,338.

When it comes to vaccination, 77 per cent of Albertans 12 and older have received one dose and 68.2 per cent have been fully immunized with two doses.

Still, when accounting for those under 12 who cannot yet be vaccinated, it means just 58 per cent of all Albertans are fully immunized.

1:50 Calgary researchers create vaccine hesitancy guide Calgary researchers create vaccine hesitancy guide

— With files from The Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement