Health

Nearly 70% of eligible Albertans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted August 18, 2021 6:04 pm
As vaccination rates begin to slow down, Canada launches 'This Is Our Shot' campaign
WATCH (Aug. 17): This Is Our Shot is a movement aimed at rallying Canadians and encouraging each other to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The rewards for change campaign helps answer questions and provides information about the science behind the vaccine. Dr. Madhu Jawanda joins Mike Sobel on Global Edmonton Morning News with more on the campaign and how you can get involved.

Alberta has recorded its highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases in almost three months, with 678 new infections reported Wednesday.

Daily cases haven’t reached levels that high since mid-May when the province was battling a third wave of the pandemic.

Updated numbers show active cases total 5,933 after growing steadily over the last few weeks. The Calgary zone is the zone with the highest number of active cases, with 2,088. The Edmonton zone had 1,669 cases on Wednesday.

The province’s positivity rate sat at about 7.7 per cent.

Read more: Alberta not considering mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for certain jobs ‘at this time’

The number of Albertans in hospital and intensive care with COVID-19 rose Wednesday to 184 and 48, respectively, up from 176 and 44 the day before.

In a message on Twitter Tuesday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said 77.3 per cent of the people in hospital were unvaccinated and 8.4 per cent were partially vaccinated. She said 88.6 per cent of those in ICU were unvaccinated and 4.5 per cent were partially vaccinated.

 

Two additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, Alberta Health said Wednesday, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,338.

Read more: What can be done about Alberta’s sluggish COVID-19 vaccination rate? Experts weigh in

When it comes to vaccination, 77 per cent of Albertans 12 and older have received one dose and 68.2 per cent have been fully immunized with two doses.

Still, when accounting for those under 12 who cannot yet be vaccinated, it means just 58 per cent of all Albertans are fully immunized.

Calgary researchers create vaccine hesitancy guide
Calgary researchers create vaccine hesitancy guide

— With files from The Canadian Press

