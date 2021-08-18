Menu

Crime

3 charged in Middlesex Centre crash involving alleged stolen vehicle: OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted August 18, 2021 5:43 pm
View image in full screen
Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press/File

A single-vehicle collision in Middlesex Centre earlier this week has resulted in several charges against three people, including one Londoner.

The collision happened along Ilderton Road on Monday and involved an alleged stolen vehicle, Middlesex OPP said.

Details remain limited, but three people were taken into custody in relation to the matter, including two in London with the help of London police.

A 26-year-old person of no fixed address and a 41-year-old London resident face charges of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, taking a motor vehicle without consent, and charges for possession of break-in instruments, a prohibited weapon, counterfeit currency and methamphetamine.

Trending Stories

Read more: London man, 19, charged in 2 arsons totalling $120K in damages

A 35-year-old Ingersoll resident also faces a charge of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, along with failure to comply with a probation order, two counts of failure to comply with release order, possession of break-in instruments and operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

Story continues below advertisement

No other information has been released.

Anyone with details of the incident is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

