5 Montreal youth arrested over alleged car theft in Ottawa

Police say they busted a group of alleged Montreal car thieves in Ottawa’s east end on Tuesday night.

Ottawa police say an off-duty officer called for assistance after he noticed a suspicious vehicle idling in front of a house near Navan Road and Orleans Boulevard Drive around 11:10 p.m. on Tuesday. He also noticed a “newer” Lexus SUV in the driveway of the home.

Canine officers in the area responded and questioned the driver of the suspicious car.

Police recovered key fobs, computers and electronic devices that were “consistent” with vehicle thefts and made five arrests as a result, according to an OPS release.

Facing charges are 18-year-olds Luckendy Leon, Thyson-Roodee Joseph and Elhadji Abdoul Ngaido, 19-year-old Johnny Sime and a 15-year-old youth, all of whom are from Montreal.

Charges include conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of an automobile master key.

All five were released on undertakings and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

