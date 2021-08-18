Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

5 Montreal youth arrested over alleged car theft in Ottawa

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 18, 2021 4:17 pm
Ottawa police say five Montreal men are facing charges related to alleged auto theft in the city. View image in full screen
Ottawa police say five Montreal men are facing charges related to alleged auto theft in the city. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Nathalie Madore

Police say they busted a group of alleged Montreal car thieves in Ottawa’s east end on Tuesday night.

Ottawa police say an off-duty officer called for assistance after he noticed a suspicious vehicle idling in front of a house near Navan Road and Orleans Boulevard Drive around 11:10 p.m. on Tuesday. He also noticed a “newer” Lexus SUV in the driveway of the home.

Canine officers in the area responded and questioned the driver of the suspicious car.

Police recovered key fobs, computers and electronic devices that were “consistent” with vehicle thefts and made five arrests as a result, according to an OPS release.

Read more: Halton police reporting increases in high-end auto thefts using technology

Facing charges are 18-year-olds Luckendy Leon, Thyson-Roodee Joseph and Elhadji Abdoul Ngaido, 19-year-old Johnny Sime and a 15-year-old youth, all of whom are from Montreal.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Charges include conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of an automobile master key.

All five were released on undertakings and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Click to play video: 'Car theft was caught on camera in Toronto’s Lawrence Park' Car theft was caught on camera in Toronto’s Lawrence Park
Car theft was caught on camera in Toronto’s Lawrence Park
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa Police tagOttawa Police Service tagStolen Car tagcar theft tagMontreal Car Theft tagOttawa car stolen tagOttawa vehicle theft tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers