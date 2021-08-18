Armstrong rescinds evacuation alert for White Rock Lake wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Armstrong has rescinded an evacuation alert that was issued three days ago because of the nearby White Rock Lake wildfire.

According to the city, it was rescinding the order after taking advice from the BC Wildfire Service following two days of cooler weather plus increased precipitation and humidity, along with relaxed winds.

The city said its emergency operations centre will remain open at a reduced level and that the wildfire will be closely monitored in conjunction with BC Wildfire and the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Fire Department.

“Although we welcome this reprieve from the evacuation alert, the City of Armstrong encourages residents to remain vigilant, stay connected, and to keep their items packed in the event that the situation evolves,” the city said on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“The White Rock Lake Wildfire is still considered out of control and the situation is fluid.”

As of Wednesday, the blaze was estimated at 81,139 hectares. Several evacuation orders and alerts are in effect.

During the evacuation alert, the city said it worked diligently to ensure emergency measures were up to date.

It also said vulnerable communities were identified and that mechanisms are in place if an evacuation order is issued.

3:08 The devastation and heartbreak of the White Rock Lake fire The devastation and heartbreak of the White Rock Lake fire

“The City’s critical infrastructure has been evaluated and emergency measures for protection are clearly identified,” said the city.

“A complete review of the communication systems is underway with the goal to ensure that our residents can obtain accurate information in the case of future emergencies.”

Story continues below advertisement

The city said staff will post all information on the city’s website.

2:33 Plane passenger shares a different vantage point of BC Wildfire Plane passenger shares a different vantage point of BC Wildfire