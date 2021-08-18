SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Armstrong rescinds evacuation alert for White Rock Lake wildfire

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 18, 2021 4:16 pm
Smoke rises from the White Rock Lake wildfire. The City of Armstrong has rescinded an evacuation alert because of the wildfire, but noted the massive blaze will still be closely monitored. View image in full screen
Smoke rises from the White Rock Lake wildfire. The City of Armstrong has rescinded an evacuation alert because of the wildfire, but noted the massive blaze will still be closely monitored. Megan Turcato / Global News

The City of Armstrong has rescinded an evacuation alert that was issued three days ago because of the nearby White Rock Lake wildfire.

According to the city, it was rescinding the order after taking advice from the BC Wildfire Service following two days of cooler weather plus increased precipitation and humidity, along with relaxed winds.

The city said its emergency operations centre will remain open at a reduced level and that the wildfire will be closely monitored in conjunction with BC Wildfire and the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Fire Department.

Read more: ‘What do I do? Where do I go?’ — B.C. woman loses everything to White Rock Lake fire

“Although we welcome this reprieve from the evacuation alert, the City of Armstrong encourages residents to remain vigilant, stay connected, and to keep their items packed in the event that the situation evolves,” the city said on Wednesday.

“The White Rock Lake Wildfire is still considered out of control and the situation is fluid.”

As of Wednesday, the blaze was estimated at 81,139 hectares. Several evacuation orders and alerts are in effect.

Trending Stories

During the evacuation alert, the city said it worked diligently to ensure emergency measures were up to date.

It also said vulnerable communities were identified and that mechanisms are in place if an evacuation order is issued.

Click to play video: 'The devastation and heartbreak of the White Rock Lake fire' The devastation and heartbreak of the White Rock Lake fire
The devastation and heartbreak of the White Rock Lake fire

“The City’s critical infrastructure has been evaluated and emergency measures for protection are clearly identified,” said the city.

“A complete review of the communication systems is underway with the goal to ensure that our residents can obtain accurate information in the case of future emergencies.”

The city said staff will post all information on the city’s website.

Click to play video: 'Plane passenger shares a different vantage point of BC Wildfire' Plane passenger shares a different vantage point of BC Wildfire
Plane passenger shares a different vantage point of BC Wildfire

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC Wildfire tagBC wildfires tagBC Wildfire Service tagArmstrong tagevacuation alert tagspallumcheen tagWhite Rock Lake Wildfire tagWhite Rock Lake Fire tagCity of Armstrong tagevacuation alert rescinded tag

