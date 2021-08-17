SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Unvaccinated PC MPPs will be removed from caucus, Doug Ford spokesperson says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 17, 2021 8:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario unveils new COVID-19 safety measures ahead of ‘difficult’ fall' Ontario unveils new COVID-19 safety measures ahead of ‘difficult’ fall
WATCH ABOVE: The province’s mandated vaccine policy requires hospitals, as well as home-care and community service providers to either make sure staff are fully vaccinated, ensure they have a medical reason as why they’re not, or ensure they take an educational session about vaccines. Kamil Karamali reports.

TORONTO — Elected members of provincial parliament will be removed from Ontario’s governing Progressive Conservative caucus if they don’t get vaccinated against COVID-19.

A spokeswoman for Premier Doug Ford is confirming to The Canadian Press that MPPs have been directed to take the shots in order to stay in caucus.

Ivana Yelich says it’s the government’s expectation “that every single PC caucus member and candidate be vaccinated” given that their work requires daily interaction with the public.

Yelich didn’t give a date by which members are expected to be vaccinated.

Ford has previously said he’s against mandating vaccinations because he considers it a constitutional right not to take the vaccines.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca called earlier on Tuesday for mandatory vaccinations for all MPPs.

Click to play video: 'Ontario pausing COVID-19 reopening amid Delta variant fears' Ontario pausing COVID-19 reopening amid Delta variant fears
© 2021 The Canadian Press
