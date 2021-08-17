SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin reclaims seat in Cumberland North as independent

By Nathalie Sturgeon Global News
Posted August 17, 2021 8:48 pm
Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin has been re-elected in Cumberland North, this time as an Independent. View image in full screen
Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin has been re-elected in Cumberland North, this time as an Independent. Conservative Party of Nova Scotia

Independent candidate Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin has reclaimed her seat in the Nova Scotia legislature despite being ousted from the Progressive Conservative caucus in June after promoting a blockade that disrupted traffic on both sides of the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border.

She was leading by a significant margin over Liberal candidate Bill Casey and has been declared the victor.

It’s a major win for Smith-McCrossin, who now sits unaffiliated in the legislature.

Bill Casey, a former federal MP, congratulated Smith-McCrossin in her victory on Tuesday night from the legion in Amherst.

“This is the most emotional campaign I’ve been in,” Casey told Global News.

He said he felt the border issues and blockade play a significant role in how the vote went.

“I’ve enjoyed the campaign … I enjoy politics,” he said.

Casey added he respects the vote but won’t rule out running again, saying possibly only three or four more times.

Read more: Nova Scotia election riding results: Cumberland North

On June 22, the day before the so-called Atlantic bubble was set to begin, Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin announced that people travelling from New Brunswick would have to follow a modified self-isolation. In response, Smith-McCrossin encouraged her constituents to form a blockade on the Trans-Canada Highway in protest.

The initial blockade was near Exit 7 of Highway 104 and protesters set up another near the border the next day, which led to traffic chaos, disrupted commerce and forced the cancellation of more than 100 medical appointments.

More to come … 

 

 

 

