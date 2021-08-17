Menu

Crime

Police search for suspects following early morning Barrie, Ont. assault

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 17, 2021 5:51 pm
According to a police spokesperson, there was damage to the facility's windows and two portable toilets were pushed over, although it doesn't appear that anyone made their way into the building. View image in full screen
According to a police spokesperson, there was damage to the facility's windows and two portable toilets were pushed over, although it doesn't appear that anyone made their way into the building. Barrie Police

City police say they’re searching for two male suspects following an assault that took place in front of a home in Barrie, Ont., during the early morning hours of July 10.

According to officers, the victim saw two unknown men fighting each other in the area of Owen and Worsley streets and contacted police.

Read more: 4 men assaulted in downtown Barrie alleyway

After learning that police were coming, the two men assaulted the two victims before they fled on foot toward McDonald Street.

The victims sustained minor injuries in relation to the incident.

The suspects are described as a man wearing a white shirt, black jeans and black shoes, as well as another man who was shirtless.

Police are asking those with information or who may have video from the area to contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2713, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'OPP will lead investigation into conduct of Barrie police officer after ‘violent’ arrest' OPP will lead investigation into conduct of Barrie police officer after ‘violent’ arrest
OPP will lead investigation into conduct of Barrie police officer after ‘violent’ arrest – Feb 5, 2021

 

