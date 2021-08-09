4 men assaulted in downtown Barrie alleyway

Send this page to someone via email

City police are investigating after four men were assaulted in a downtown Barrie alleyway during the early morning hours of Sunday.

According to officers, a “disturbance” occurred at about 2:25 a.m. in the alley that runs between Collier Street and Dunlop Street East near 34 Dunlop St. E.

The four men were sent to a local hospital in an ambulance, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are looking for help from the public.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact Sgt. Parcells at 705-725-7025 ext. 2758, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation is ongoing.

