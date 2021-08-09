Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

4 men assaulted in downtown Barrie alleyway

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 12:16 pm
Officers are looking for help from the public. View image in full screen
Officers are looking for help from the public. Barrie Police

City police are investigating after four men were assaulted in a downtown Barrie alleyway during the early morning hours of Sunday.

According to officers, a “disturbance” occurred at about 2:25 a.m. in the alley that runs between Collier Street and Dunlop Street East near 34 Dunlop St. E.

Read more: Man charged with assault after 2 women taken to hospital with injuries in Barrie, Ont.

The four men were sent to a local hospital in an ambulance, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

Officers are looking for help from the public.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact Sgt. Parcells at 705-725-7025 ext. 2758, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Teen dead after assault behind Salter Street convenience store' Teen dead after assault behind Salter Street convenience store
Teen dead after assault behind Salter Street convenience store – Jul 28, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Barrie Police tagBarrie news tagBarrie Police Service tagBarrie Assault tagDowntown Barrie assault tag4 assaulted Barrie tagDunlop St E tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers