Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Politics

Kingston city councillor named as federal Conservative Party candidate

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 17, 2021 5:14 pm
The Conservative Party of Canada chose local Kingston councillor Gary Oosterhof as their candidate for the upcoming election. View image in full screen
The Conservative Party of Canada chose local Kingston councillor Gary Oosterhof as their candidate for the upcoming election. City of Kingston

The Conservative Party of Canada has chosen its candidate for Kingston and the Islands, and it’s a familiar face to those in the city of Kingston.

According to the Conservative Riding Association’s president Gordon Ohlke, Coun. Gary Oosterhof, who currently represents Kingston’ Countryside District, will run in the current federal election.

Read more: Greens nominate local dentist for Kingston and the Islands candidate

Despite the election being called Sunday, the Conservatives had no candidate in the riding until Tuesday, when Oosterhof was officially appointed.

Ohlke says was not the first the seek nomination for the riding.

“We had people come forward who had an idea about politics, and when they looked at it, they realized it just didn’t (work). Having started in the process of realizing what it actually would entail to campaign, they withdrew,” Ohlke said

He also said that there were some candidates who put their name forward, but were rejected through the party’s vetting system.

Now, Ohlke  says that he thinks the party has a strong candidate in Oosterhof.

Click to play video: 'Some people in Kingston react to heading to the polls' Some people in Kingston react to heading to the polls
Some people in Kingston react to heading to the polls

According to Kingston city council’s website, Oosterhof ran an electrical contracting business in Kingston for more than 25 years.

He currently serves on the Ontario board of directors of the Electrical Safety Authority of Ontario, and is a long-time member and current president of the Kingston Electrical Association.

He is running against Liberal incumbent Mark Gerretsen, NDP newcomer Vic Sahai and Green Party candidate Dr. Waji Khan. The PPC has not announced a local candidate as of yet.

